SUB, TESOL Society of Bangladesh organises Distinguished Lecture Series-8

This series also aims at fostering philosophical ideas and critical thinking necessary for the academic and professional development of both the faculty members and the students, as it exposes them to the latest theories, research findings, pedagogical innovation, and the best teaching and learning practices in their relevant fields of study.

Professor Simi Malhotra, head, Department of English and director, Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, India joined the event as the speaker.

She spoke about Ngugi wa Thiong’o’s contributions to the world literature and the different dimensions of Globalectics which she emphasises, embraces wholeness and interconnectedness and is a way of thinking and relating to the world, particularly in the era of globalism and globalisation.