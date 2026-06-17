No exam fee to be charged in govt primary schools, new decision soon

Commenting on the issue, Mahdi Amin, adviser on Education and Primary and Mass Education to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, told Prothom Alo on Tuesday that the government maintains a policy position against charging examination fees to students in government primary schools.

He added that Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque would be informed of the matter promptly.

Mahdi Amin further stated that, in accordance with the prime minister’s directives, the government has already decided to provide free school uniforms to students.

Mid-day meal programmes are currently operating in many schools, and there are plans to expand the programmes nationwide in phases. In addition, the government is undertaking various other student-friendly initiatives.

Under these circumstances, reducing educational expenses for families as much as possible remains one of the government's key priorities.

As part of this commitment, the government is placing significant importance on ensuring that students in government primary schools and their parents are not subjected to additional financial burdens.