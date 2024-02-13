International students in Bangladesh on the decline

The number of international students coming to study in Bangladesh universities is declining gradually, according to the latest annual report of University Grants Commission (UGC).

The report, which was prepared on the basis of information of 2022, was published in October last year. At the time there were 53 public universities and 110 private universities (academic activities were in 100). Some 4,756,747 students study in the universities including affiliated colleges and madrasas.

According to UGC, there were 2,317 international students in the public and private universities in 2020. The number decreases to 2,281 in 2021 and 1,957 in 2022.

When asked about the matter, former UGC chairman Abdul Mannan said on the one hand the number of international students are decreasing while the Bangladeshi students are going abroad to study on the other hand.

He also pointed out that the international students may decrease due to absence of quality education and congenial atmosphere.

Although the number of universities has increased, competent teachers cannot be created, the former UGC chairman added.

He lamented that meritorious students could not be attracted to teaching profession.

Abdul Mannan said the number of universities is increasing in the countries from where international students would come. For example, he cited Malaysia, Nepal and Bhutan.