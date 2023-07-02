SSC exam: Boards proposes to publish results between 25 and 27 July

Education boards have sent a proposal to the education ministry to publish results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations between 25 and 27 July.
Inter-boards coordination committee president and Dhaka Education Board chairman Tapan Kumar Sarker confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
He said the education ministry will fix a date from 25, 26 and 27 July and the results will be published on the day.
After the exam is over, the result is published within 60 days. Accordingly, the result is supposed to be published in the last week of July.
The education boards send a proposal to the education ministry with three probable dates for the publication of public exams like SSC and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC).
Consulting the prime minister's office, the education ministry fixes a date for the publication of results as the prime minister inaugurates the activities of result publications. The results are published on the day according to her schedule.
The SSC and equivalent examinations started on 30 April and were supposed to end by 25 May. The examinations were deferred several times due to cyclone 'Mocha'.
There were over two million candidates under nine education boards, the madrasa board and the technical education board.