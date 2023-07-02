SSC exam: Boards proposes to publish results between 25 and 27 July

Education boards have sent a proposal to the education ministry to publish results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations between 25 and 27 July.

Inter-boards coordination committee president and Dhaka Education Board chairman Tapan Kumar Sarker confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

He said the education ministry will fix a date from 25, 26 and 27 July and the results will be published on the day.

After the exam is over, the result is published within 60 days. Accordingly, the result is supposed to be published in the last week of July.