Entrepreneurial idea showcasing and workshop held at BSMRSTU

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University (BSMRSTU) Entrepreneurship Center organised a day-long programme and workshop as part of a translational project on Wednesday.

The BSMRSTU Entrepreneurship Center is supported by MELBU (More Entrepreneurial Life at Bangladesh Universities) project co-founded by Erasmus+ programme of the European Union.

Five students of BSMRSTU presented their business ideas in front of European partners while the university’s vice chancellor AQM Mahbub was present as chief guest.