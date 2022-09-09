Education

Entrepreneurial idea showcasing and workshop held at BSMRSTU

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University (BSMRSTU) Entrepreneurship Center organised a day-long programme and workshop as part of a translational project on Wednesday.

The BSMRSTU Entrepreneurship Center is supported by MELBU (More Entrepreneurial Life at Bangladesh Universities) project co-founded by Erasmus+ programme of the European Union.

Five students of BSMRSTU presented their business ideas in front of European partners while the university’s vice chancellor AQM Mahbub was present as chief guest.

The European team led by Utz Dornberger, director of International SEPT Competence Center, Leipzig University, Germany and coordinator of MELBU project, conducted a workshop on developing entrepreneurship skills where Piotre Wolejsza of Maritime University of Szczecin, Poland moderated the session.

Bogusz Wisnicki, Jolanta Koszelew, Wojciech Roskiewicz from Germany and Poland were present.

AQM Mahbub handed over crests to Utz Dornberger and Noor Un Nabi, dean of management and business administration school, Khulna University, for the appreciation of their contribution to establishing the BSMRSTU Entrepreneurship Center.

On behalf of MELBU BSMRSTU team, Md Rakibul Islam expressed his gratitude to the European team for visiting the university.

MELBU was launched in 2020 aiming to promote entrepreneurship among the university level students of south east region of Bangladesh.

