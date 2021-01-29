How to get HSC results at home

Pre-registration for the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations for 2020 has begun.

The students can get their results at home on the day the results being published. In a notification issued by the government mobile operator Teletalk, it was said pre-registration for the results of the 2020 HSC examinations has started. An SMS is to be sent to 16222 with the text HSC<space>BOARD NAME<space>ROLL<space>2020 to complete the registration.

Pre-registered students will receive the results through SMS immediately publishing.

Besides, results will be available at the Education Board website (www.educationboardresults.gov.bd) as well as the respective websites of all education boards.