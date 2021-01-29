How to get HSC results at home

Pre-registration for the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations for 2020 has begun.
The students can get their results at home on the day the results being published. In a notification issued by the government mobile operator Teletalk, it was said pre-registration for the results of the 2020 HSC examinations has started. An SMS is to be sent to 16222 with the text HSC<space>BOARD NAME<space>ROLL<space>2020 to complete the registration.
Pre-registered students will receive the results through SMS immediately publishing.
Besides, results will be available at the Education Board website (www.educationboardresults.gov.bd) as well as the respective websites of all education boards.
Results to be unveiled at 10:00 am Saturday
The results of HSC and its equivalent examinations will be published on Saturday, secretary to education ministry’s secondary and higher education division Md Mahbub Hossain told Prothom Alo previously.
The result will be unveiled at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka’s Segunbagicha at 10:00 am on Saturday. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the event from her official residence Ganabhaban virtually.