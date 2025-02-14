Spring Carnival at Dhanmondi Tutorial

A vibrant festival featuring dances and songs was organised in the playground of Dhanmondi Tutorial School today. A festive atmosphere prevailed there right from the morning.

Girls started arriving in red and yellow sarees and kameezes while the boys were dressed in punjabis. Colourful balloons and paper deocrations hung from the branches of trees and songs welcoming the spring were playing on the speakers.

The students as well as the parents had displayed various kinds of food on separate tables. There were both sweet and savoury food -- pitha, sweets, cakes, biryani, fuchka, chatpati and sausage rolls.