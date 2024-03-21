No first, second term exams up to class-III
There will be no first and second terminal exams from class-I to class-III under the new curriculum, said primary and mass education ministry secretary Farid Ahmed Thursday.
However, the continuous evaluation of the students will go on, he added.
Farid Ahmed said this in response to a question at a media conference at the secretariat.
Primary education directorate's director general Shah Rezwan Hayat was also present at the press conference.
The implementation of the new curriculum started with class-I, class-VI and class-VII in the primary and secondary levels last year.
Besides, the teaching in class-II, class-III and class-VIII started this year under the new curriculum.
Gradually, the new curriculum will be implemented in class-XII in 2027.
A major part of the evaluation of the students is being done at the respective schools during the teaching.
Earlier, the government primary schools used to evaluate students through three exams in a year.