HSC, equivalent exams pass rate 95.26

The results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams were published on Sunday with an overall rate of pass 95.26 per cent.

A total of 13,71,681 students took part in the exams this year. Among them, 13,06,718 passed.

A total of 189,169 students have got GPA-5 this year. Among them, the number of students from nine general education boards who secured GPA-5 is 178,522 while 4,872 students of Madrasah education board and 5,775 students of Technical education board have got GPA-5.