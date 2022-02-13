Education

HSC, equivalent exams pass rate 95.26

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
The results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams were published on Sunday with an overall rate of pass 95.26 per cent.

A total of 13,71,681 students took part in the exams this year. Among them, 13,06,718 passed.

A total of 189,169 students have got GPA-5 this year. Among them, the number of students from nine general education boards who secured GPA-5 is 178,522 while 4,872 students of Madrasah education board and 5,775 students of Technical education board have got GPA-5.

Education minister Dipu Moni revealed this to the media after handing over the results formally to prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the International Mother Language Institute in Segun Bagicha, Dhaka, in the morning.

Earlier, the chairmen of all the education boards submitted the results to prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

On behalf of the prime minister, education minister Dipu Moni received the results and related statistics from the boards’ chairmen.

The way results can be known

Students can get their results on the websites of education boards and through SMS. Students will have to submit their roll number, registration number, exam name, year and education board’s name to get their results.

Besides, the students can know their results through SMS. Opening the message option, a student will have to type HSC<>first three letters of the board’s name<>roll number<>passing year and sent the message to 16222. For example write HSC DHA 123456 2021 and send that to 16222. Return SMS will contain the result.

A madrasah student will have to type HSC<>MAD<>roll number<>passing year and sent the message to 16222. For example write HSC MAD 123456 2021 and send that to 16222. Return SMS will contain the result.

A technical education board student will have to type HSC<>TEC<>roll number<>passing year and sent the message to 16222. For example write HSC TEC 123456 2021 and send that to 16222. Return SMS will contain the result.

