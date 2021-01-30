HSC, equivalent exams results published

The results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams of 2020 were published on Saturday, reports news agency UNB.

The results were officially announced at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka’s Segunbagicha around 10:30am.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina joined the programme through video conference from her official Gonobhaban residence.

The HSC results were evaluated based on the students’ Junior School Certificate (JSC), and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results as no exam was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The results were published after coordinating 75 per cent of the SSC and 25 per cent from the JSC and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) results, said education minister Dipu Moni recently.