HSC results: 3 amendment bills placed in JS

It was proposed to promulgate three ordinances amending 'Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance 1961', 'Bangladesh Technical Education Board Act 2018' and 'Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board Act 2020' to publish the results of the HSC and its equivalent examinations candidates.

As per the existing laws, there is no provision to publish the results of the HSC and its equivalent examinations without holding examinations.

Since it was not possible to hold examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the amendment bills were placed.



The results will be published after coordinating 75 per cent of the SSC and 25 per cent from the JSC-JDC results, said education minister Dipu Moni recently.



The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations were postponed in October, 2019 due to COVID-19 situation.



