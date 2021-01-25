HSC, SSC exams to be held on brief syllabuses: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Monday said that the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations will be held on shortened syllabuses, reports UNB.
"Brief syllabuses have been prepared for SSC and HSC students that will allow them to get ready for the exams within three to four months," she said while unveiling Bangabandhu's mural at the National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM) in a virtual programme.
Referring to students demanding auto-promotion to the next grade, the minister said that the way the students are demonstrating without following the health guidelines might pose additional risk of COVID-19 transmission.
Highest safety measures will be taken for holding examinations, she said assuring them that there's no reason to be upset.
"We considered auto promotion of HSC examinees in 2020 as they had already completed their preparation for exams and coronavirus transmission also surged [at that time] but now in 2021, the situation is different," the minister said.
She noted that students can't get auto promotion as the infection rate was declining and the examinees failed to prepare properly for the exam in 2021.
On 29 December, the education minister said that SSC and its equivalent examinations would be held in June 2021 and HSC in July-August.
The government is planning to hold regular classes for SSC and HSC examinees from February next, she had said.
HSC and equivalent examinations of 2020 were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The HSC results will be evaluated based on the students' JSC and SSC results, the minister said.
Educational institution closure
All the educational institutions have been closed since 16 March to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The closure was extended until 30 January this year as there had been no marked improvement in the situation.
A number of exams were also postponed during this period.
On 22 Jan, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education ordered the educational institutions to prepare for reopening within 4 Feb by maintaining health guidelines and ensuring safety of the students and the staff.
The DSHE prepared guidelines and asked the educational institutions follow them.