HSC, SSC exams to be held on brief syllabuses: Dipu Moni

"We considered auto promotion of HSC examinees in 2020 as they had already completed their preparation for exams and coronavirus transmission also surged [at that time] but now in 2021, the situation is different," the minister said.



She noted that students can't get auto promotion as the infection rate was declining and the examinees failed to prepare properly for the exam in 2021.



On 29 December, the education minister said that SSC and its equivalent examinations would be held in June 2021 and HSC in July-August.



The government is planning to hold regular classes for SSC and HSC examinees from February next, she had said.



HSC and equivalent examinations of 2020 were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The HSC results will be evaluated based on the students' JSC and SSC results, the minister said.