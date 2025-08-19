O Level, IGCSE results published

Cambridge released results for the June 2025 series of Cambridge IGCSE and O Level exams on Tuesday to over 300,000 students in 4,231 schools across 139 countries, Cambridge International Education (CIE) said in its website.

The results are available to download from CIE Direct from 19 August at 06:00 BST/UTC+1. BST and UTC stand for British Summer Time and Universal Coordinated Time.

Students were requested to convert the BST and UTC to their local time zone.