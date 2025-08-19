Cambridge
O Level, IGCSE results published
Cambridge released results for the June 2025 series of Cambridge IGCSE and O Level exams on Tuesday to over 300,000 students in 4,231 schools across 139 countries, Cambridge International Education (CIE) said in its website.
The results are available to download from CIE Direct from 19 August at 06:00 BST/UTC+1. BST and UTC stand for British Summer Time and Universal Coordinated Time.
Students were requested to convert the BST and UTC to their local time zone.
The June 2025 series saw nearly 740,000 Cambridge IGCSE entries (up 5 per cent on June 2024) and almost 227,000 Cambridge O Level entries (up 4 per cent on June 2024), with learners sitting exams in schools across Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America & the Caribbean, South Asia, East Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Pacific and the US, CIE said in a statement on its website.
Mathematics remains the most popular Cambridge IGCSE subject globally, followed by Physics, First Language English, Chemistry, and Biology.
English Language and Mathematics are among the most popular subjects at Cambridge O Level. However, there was a rise in students taking Enterprise, Commerce, Business and Computer Science qualifications.
Rod Smith, Group Managing Director for International Education at Cambridge, congratulated the students learners worldwide on their results saying , "It is encouraging to see so many young people around the world developing the skills and confidence to shape their futures."
Cambridge International AS & A Level and Cambridge IPQ results were released on 12 August, with O Level and IGCSE results following today. IGCSE stands for International General Certificate of Secondary Education. Students aged 14 to 16 sit for Cambridge IGCSE and O Level qualifications.