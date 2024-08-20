Cambridge announces June 2024 exam results in Bangladesh

Cambridge International Education released the results of its largest-ever June exam series for Cambridge IGCSE, O Level, and International AS & A Level worldwide, said a press release.

Globally, there were over 1.6 million entries for Cambridge international exams in June 2024 – a 9 per cent increase from last year.

At Cambridge O Level and IGCSE, the most popular subjects in Bangladesh were Bengali, English Language, and Mathematics, while the most popular subjects were Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry at Cambridge International AS & A Level.