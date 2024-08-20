Cambridge announces June 2024 exam results in Bangladesh
Cambridge International Education released the results of its largest-ever June exam series for Cambridge IGCSE, O Level, and International AS & A Level worldwide, said a press release.
Globally, there were over 1.6 million entries for Cambridge international exams in June 2024 – a 9 per cent increase from last year.
At Cambridge O Level and IGCSE, the most popular subjects in Bangladesh were Bengali, English Language, and Mathematics, while the most popular subjects were Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry at Cambridge International AS & A Level.
Rod Smith, Group Managing Director for International Education at Cambridge, said: " I want to congratulate all the students in Bangladesh receiving exam results and all the dedicated teachers across the Cambridge community who work so hard to support students. In the face of today’s global challenges, it’s heartening to see more and more young people choosing an international education to help them thrive in an ever-changing world.”
Arun Rajamani, Managing Director South Asia at Cambridge said, "Cambridge International is delighted to share the exceptional results achieved by our students in Bangladesh for the June 2024 exam series. This year's accomplishments are truly remarkable, reflecting the collective dedication of students, teachers, support staff, and parents. Their collaboration has led to results that we can all celebrate. Our students are now well-prepared to embark on the next phase of their journey with pride. Congratulations to everyone involved!"
As an international exam board, Cambridge collaborates closely with universities worldwide to ensure that our qualifications develop the skills students need to thrive at university and beyond. In addition to academic knowledge, Cambridge programs emphasize the development of skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, independent research, collaboration, and presenting arguments which help students prepare for their future. Our work with the University of Cambridge on climate change education also underscores our commitment to making sure that a Cambridge international education prepares students for a world facing local and global climate change challenges.
As part of the University of Cambridge and a not-for-profit organisation, Cambridge has over 160 years of experience in delivering international exams and provides qualifications to nearly one million students in 160 countries every year.