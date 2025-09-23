London School of Economics free online course, opportunities for professionals and students
The London School of Economics has announced free online courses for 2025. These courses cover a wide range of subjects including economics, politics, law, sociology, health policy, accounting and finance. They are designed to be suitable for professionals as well as beginner and intermediate-level learners. Participants may complete the courses at their own pace. Learners may choose from a variety of subjects such as communication, mathematics, statistics, accounting, finance and human management.
The courses provide opportunities to acquire new skills, enhance knowledge in specific fields, and support career advancement. All courses are delivered by experienced professors and specialists, ensuring a high standard of education.
The programmes are hosted on the edX platform. Participants may enrol free of charge through the audit course option. However, those wishing to obtain a certificate will be required to pay a nominal fee.
Eligibility criteria
The courses are open to learners worldwide.
No prior experience required for most introductory-level courses.
Access to the internet and a mobile device is necessary.
No age restrictions apply.
Courses must be completed within the specified timeframe.
Open to professionals, students and general learners.
Key benefits of the online courses
Opportunity to learn from a world-renowned institution.
Gain new skills and expand knowledge in chosen areas of interest.
Flexibility to study at any time and from any location.
Valuable for future career development.
Free access through the audit option.
Wide range of subject areas available.
Application process
Interested applicants must register and create an account on edX. They may then select courses of interest from the list provided. The entire application process is conducted online. Please note that application deadlines vary depending on the specific course.
Application deadlines
Deadlines differ by course. Applicants are advised to check the official website for detailed information.