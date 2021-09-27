Hybrid learning: Start of a new education system

Moderator Roshan Gandhi started the seminar by asking Baela Raza Jamil about hybrid learning in general. “Will hybrid learning, in your opinion, lead to better learning outcomes?”

“It is really early to say until we have measured it properly,” answered Baela Raza Jamil. She also added that surveys conducted in 16 rural districts of Pakistan indicated there has been a tumble in the learning process and in the use of technology. The next survey will give them a much better idea but until then it is too early to make a proper estimation on this question.

“The difficulties that budget private schools faced during the pandemic, what role switching to a hybrid learning model might play for budget private schools emerge from this pandemic?” Roshan Gandhi asked Parth J Shah.

“This approach could be viable and very effective for certain types of schools, for certain types of parents depending on their ability to pay the fees,” Parth J Shah said, adding that the hybrid model is very effective for the learning process but it is hard for private schools to accept because of the low fees and the changing government policies.

The next question was for Parit Wacharasindhu. Roshan Gandhi wanted to know about the technologies required for hybrid learning and if these were affordable.

“Technology as we know changes over time. The technology that we know of right now could be very high in price but later in time it will be affordable to everyone,” replied Parit Wacharasindhu, also mentioning that the price of technology depends on the government and on the parents’ ability to afford it. Therefore, from his point of view, technology is definitely an important aspect for the hybrid learning and the government should subsidise the costs to make it affordable for everyone.