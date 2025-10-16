HSC results today

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations-2025 under 11 education boards will be published at 10:00 am today, Thursday.

The results will be published simultaneously on the respective websites of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Cumilla, Jashore, Chattogram, Barishal, Sylhet, Dinajpur, Mymensingh as well as the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board.