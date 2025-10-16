HSC results today
The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations-2025 under 11 education boards will be published at 10:00 am today, Thursday.
The results will be published simultaneously on the respective websites of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Cumilla, Jashore, Chattogram, Barishal, Sylhet, Dinajpur, Mymensingh as well as the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board.
Individual results will be available at the joint website of the education boards and the respective board websites.
Students can also get results by sending SMS to the designated Short Code 16222. No results will be available at the educations boards, education ministry or at the newspaper offices.
Besides, students will have 17 October to 23 October to submit re-scrutiny applications on designated website. No manual application will be accepted this year. Details will be available on the websites of the education boards.
This year, more than 1.25 million students appeared in the examinations —among them, 618,015 male and 633,096 female students – at 2,797 centres across the country.
Besides, more than 86,000 students took part in the exams under the Madrasah Education Board (Alim), and about 109,000 under the Technical Education Board.
A total of 293 candidates took part in the examination at eight centres outside the country. The number of total education institutions is 9,314.
The written examinations began on 26 June and ended on 19 August, and the practical tests were held from 21 to 31 August.