HSC exam: How to check the results

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations of 2025 will be published on Thursday, 16 October.

This was stated in a press release signed by Professor Khondokar Ehsanul Kabir, chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka on 13 October.

The results will be published simultaneously on the respective websites of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Cumilla, Jashore, Chattogram, Barishal, Sylhet, Dinajpur, Mymensingh as well as the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board at 10:00 am Thursday.

Here is how students can check their results: