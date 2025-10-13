HSC exam: How to check the results
The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations of 2025 will be published on Thursday, 16 October.
This was stated in a press release signed by Professor Khondokar Ehsanul Kabir, chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka on 13 October.
The results will be published simultaneously on the respective websites of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Cumilla, Jashore, Chattogram, Barishal, Sylhet, Dinajpur, Mymensingh as well as the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board at 10:00 am Thursday.
Here is how students can check their results:
Institutions may download their institution-based results by visiting www.educationboardresults.gov.bd, clicking on the result corner, by entering their board, and the institution’s EIIN number.
All education boards’ websites will also have a result corner where institutions can click, enter their EIIN, and download the respective institution’s result sheet.
Examinees can view their individual results from their respective institutes, through the joint websites of the education boards- www.educationboardresults.gov.bd and the respective board websites.
Results can also be obtained by sending SMS to the designated Short Code 16222.
Results cannot be found at the educations boards, education ministry or at the newspaper offices.
Re-scrutiny applications can be submitted online via https://rescrutiny.eduboardresults.gov.bd from 17 October 2025 to 23 October 2025. Detailed information regarding the re-scrutiny process will be available on the websites of the respective education boards and through notice published on newspaper.