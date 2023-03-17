Dropouts more among boy students during Covid

During the open floor session of the event, several speakers pointed out that the survey did not include the reasons for girls and boys dropping out of the educational institutions, the rate of child marriage and so on.

After the conclusion of the event, BBS director Md Masud Alam told Prothom Alo that actually the basic objective of the survey was to highlight the state of education during Covid times. That is why it does not give details on the reasons behind these matters.

Secretary of the statistics and information management division, Shahnaz Arefin, speaking at the event, said that if UNICEF, BBS and other relevant departments of the government collaborated to prepare a report on the overall state of education during Covid, that would be helpful in formulating polices and future planning.

BBS director general Md Matiar Rahman said that the information brought forward in the BBS survey highlights issues for discussion and that is why at today's event everyone wants to know why boys dropped out more or the reasons behind the state of child marriage. He said, it is not enough for BBS to come up with facts and figures only. The time for research has come. Changes in survey methodology must be brought about. For the sake of future research, proposals have been submitted to the government to increase the wings in BBS, to recruit skilled workforce and bring about changes in the organogram.