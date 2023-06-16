IELTS Prize 2023 application now open for Bangladeshi test-takers

Applications for the British Council IELTS Prize 2023 are now open for IELTS test-takers from East and South Asian countries, including Bangladesh.

The annual competition supports IELTS test-takers with up to £5000 towards university tuition fees in English-speaking universities.

This year, the IELTS Prize is open to test takers living in China, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.