Primary schools to reopen Wednesday
All primary educational institutions across the country will resume activities in full swing from tomorrow, Wednesday, said a press release issued Tuesday morning.
A notification signed by senior assistant secretary of the ministry said, 'The effectiveness of the office order issued by the primary and mass education ministry on 13 August has been revoked."
The order issued in public interest will come into effect immediately, the notification said.
All government primary schools under the ministry, child welfare primary schools run by the Shishu Kalyan Trust and learning centers of the Non-formal Education Bureau have been instructed to take necessary measures to start full-time activities as per the regular schedule, the release added.