NSU holds admission test for summer 2024 semester

North South University (NSU) today hosted the admission test for the Summer 2024 semester (Undergraduate Program) at its campus in Bashundhara.

A total of 7400 students attended the admission test for four schools, i.e., the School of Health and Life Science, the School of Engineering and Physical Sciences, the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, and the School of Business and Economics.

The examinations started at 10:00am and concluded at 12:35pm, said a press release.