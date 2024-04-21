NSU holds admission test for summer 2024 semester
North South University (NSU) today hosted the admission test for the Summer 2024 semester (Undergraduate Program) at its campus in Bashundhara.
A total of 7400 students attended the admission test for four schools, i.e., the School of Health and Life Science, the School of Engineering and Physical Sciences, the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, and the School of Business and Economics.
The examinations started at 10:00am and concluded at 12:35pm, said a press release.
After visiting the exam halls, NSU vice chancellor professor Atiqul Islam expressed his gratitude to guardians for choosing NSU as the institution for their children’s tertiary education.
“We welcome and treat all students equally at North South University, regardless of ethnicity, religion, caste, and belief. We believe those who pass the admission test and join NSU will embrace NSU’s liberal and humanistic environment and will learn and grow in their life and in their professions,” he said.
NSU treasurer and pro vice chancellor (acting) professor Abdur Rob Khan thanked students for attending the NSU admission test, for the undergraduate program.
Professor KMA Salam, director of the Office of Admissions (Undergrad) said the result will be published very soon and will be available on the NSU website and NSU Facebook page.
NSU office of admission is preparing to announce the results of the admission test within 3-4 days, urging students and parents to visit the official NSU website for the official publication of the results, the press release adds.