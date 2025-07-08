Ministry instructs to upgrade position of 45 headmasters to 10th grade

According to the notification, the Primary and Mass Education Ministry recently sent a letter to the Finance Ministry to give consent to upgrade the scale of those 45 headmasters where the government need additional allocation of Tk 23,69,140.

These 45 headmasters filed a writ petition before the High Court in 2018 for upgrading their posts to 10th grade from 11th grade of the pay scale.

The decision of upgrading the position of the head masters will be applicable only for the writ petitioners, the notification added.