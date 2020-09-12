Imaginations fly high

New generation, New tool, New communication is one of the initiatives of the Department of Media Studies and Journalism (MSJ) of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB). Although the world somewhat came to a still at the time of corona, the world of their imagination did not get stuck. DIMFF took a new step under the banner of "Introduction to Mobile Filmmaking, Filmmaking for Everyone," an eight-week online course. This course shows the new generation how to express their thoughts and creativity through mobile phones.

This online course was carefully designed for students studying from Class 6 to 12 or equivalent classes. The purpose of this programme was to give a comprehensive idea about filmmaking using smartphones as well as to provide experience in using modern gadgets and software. A total of 1,080 from different parts of Bangladesh joined and it finally began with 146 selected students on Friday, 17 July 2020.

Instructors Syeda Sadia Mehjabin and Priyanka Chowdhury helped the students' throughout the course so that they could dream of making their first film, and share their stories to the world. At the end of this course, 60 students have submitted their movies in the "One Minute Category" to the Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival 2021.