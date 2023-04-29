DIU teacher receives IAF fellowship

The International Academy for Leadership (IAF) of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, a renowned non-profit organisation, has selected Dr. Abdul Kabil Khan to participate in the international seminar on "Freedom of the Press - Challenges in the Digital Age" in Gummersbach, Germany from 30 April to 12 May 2023.
Abdul Kabil Khan, better known in the media as Jamil Khan, currently serves as an Associate Professor at the Department of Journalism, Media and Communication in Daffodil International University (DIU). He is the author of the country's first complete mobile journalism book ‘Mobile Journalism: Journalism of Our Time.’
The seminar aims to address the challenges and explore new ways of maintaining press freedom while adapting to the digital age. It will provide a platform for professionals from various backgrounds to come together, share their experiences, and discuss the current issues faced by the media industry across the globe. It has the potential to create positive change, promote press freedom, and help to shape the future of the media industry.
In a statement, Dr. Khan expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to participate in the fellowship programme, saying, “I am delighted and honoured to have been selected as a Fellow of IAF”. He also added, “I am grateful for this opportunity to grow as an innovative journalism educator in my country and look forward to giving back to the students and community I serve at DIU.”
Khan worked as an Assistant Professor at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, Adjunct Faculty at the University of Dhaka, and a Specialist in Mobile Journalism at Prothom Alo. He also served as a faculty at the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia, as a visiting lecturer at Uppsala University, Sweden, and the University of Korea.
He has made significant contributions to the field of media through both teaching and research. He has published various research papers in peer-reviewed journals on topics such as "Development Trends and Features of Online News Websites", “Mobile journalism”, "Journalism Education", "Digital news consumption in the age of mobile media", "Integration of Television Programmes with Social Networks in Bangladesh", and "Public Perception of Media’s Role during COVID-19 Pandemic" and more.
He has conducted numerous seminars and workshops on mobile journalism, training over a thousand students and journalists in Bangladesh and abroad, including the Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB), National Institute of Mass Communication (NIMC), DW Akademie, British Council, Konrad Adenauer–Stiftung, and Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom.
The Daffodil International University is proud to have him as a faculty member invited to participate at such an esteemed fellowship programme. Dr. Khan's participation in the seminar will undoubtedly enhance the university's reputation as a center of excellence in the field of media and communication.