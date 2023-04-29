DIU teacher receives IAF fellowship

The seminar aims to address the challenges and explore new ways of maintaining press freedom while adapting to the digital age. It will provide a platform for professionals from various backgrounds to come together, share their experiences, and discuss the current issues faced by the media industry across the globe. It has the potential to create positive change, promote press freedom, and help to shape the future of the media industry.

In a statement, Dr. Khan expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to participate in the fellowship programme, saying, “I am delighted and honoured to have been selected as a Fellow of IAF”. He also added, “I am grateful for this opportunity to grow as an innovative journalism educator in my country and look forward to giving back to the students and community I serve at DIU.”

Khan worked as an Assistant Professor at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, Adjunct Faculty at the University of Dhaka, and a Specialist in Mobile Journalism at Prothom Alo. He also served as a faculty at the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia, as a visiting lecturer at Uppsala University, Sweden, and the University of Korea.