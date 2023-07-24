IDP Education Bangladesh to host UK and USA Education Roadshow in Dhaka

IDP Education Bangladesh, a global leader in international education services and co-owner of IELTS examination will be hosting the UK and USA Education Roadshow on 5 August at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel from 10am till 5pm. More than 30 universities from the UK and the US will participate in this event and students will get a chance to meet universities from the Russell Group, meet universities representatives directly and apply on the spot.

It will be a great platform for students to know about scholarships and entry requirements for these universities. Students can explore from a plethora of available subjects to study such as Business, Finance and Accounting, Law, Medical Sciences, Biotechnology, IT, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Fashion Designing, and various others.