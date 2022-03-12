In-person classes at secondary schools, colleges to resume Tuesday

Education minister Dipu Moni on Saturday said full-fledged physical classes in secondary and higher secondary-level educational institutions will resume from 15 March, reports UNB.

Dipu Moni made the announcement while inaugurating ‘Lila Nag building’ at Sher E Bangla Balika Mahabidyalaya in the city’s Tikatuli area.

“The number of exams will reduce with the introduction of new curricula which will remove the fear of exams among the students. We will be able to come out of examinations-dependent evaluation system as evaluation will be done on a daily basis.”