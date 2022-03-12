In-person classes at secondary schools, colleges to resume Tuesday

“A limited-scale exam will be taken at the year’s end but the final evaluation will be done coordinating students’ performance round the year,” she added.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic educational institutions in the country remained closed for around two years.
After a 17-month closure, students in Bangladesh had briefly returned to their classrooms on 12 September last year.
Again, on 21 January, the government announced that all schools and colleges in Bangladesh would remain closed from 21 January to 6 February amid a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases largely due to the new Omicron variant. The shutdown was extended till 20 February for the safety of the students as the virus continued to spread.
After a month-long shutdown, all secondary, higher secondary and university-level institutions in Bangladesh reopened on 22 February for physical classes. However, primary schools in Bangladesh reopened for limited-scale in-person classes on 2 March.