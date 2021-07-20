India offers scholarships for FF’s dependents

The programme will jointly be implemented by the Indian high commission in Dhaka and the liberation war affairs ministry with financial support from the government of India.
Under the scheme, scholarships will be given to one thousand students at the higher secondary level and one thousand students at the undergraduate level (children or grandchildren of the heroic freedom fighters).
A one-time stipend of Tk 50,000 will be given at the undergraduate level and a one-time stipend of Tk 20,000 at the higher secondary level.
Applications must be received from 1 to 31 August.
Detailed information and forms can be found on the website of the liberation war affairs ministry, the release added.