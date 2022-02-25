Indian High Commission launches Suborno Jayanti Scholarship website

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi called for an intensified effort to share openings for education and professionalism in India, “with its brethren in Bangladesh,” as an initiative for the year of golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh’s independence.

One thousand SJS for students (500 ICCR seats) and officials (500 ITEC seats) of Bangladesh were announced during his visit to Bangladesh during 26-27 March 2021.

These scholarships aim to attract the best and brightest talents and provide important opportunities to promote synergies between India and Bangladesh under India’s new education policy, said the high commission.