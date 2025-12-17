Merit test for government primary students suspended for a month

The High Court (HC) has suspended the merit test for government primary students for a month.

The merit tests for government primary students were scheduled to be held on 21, 22, 23 and 24 November.

The High Court Bench of justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Md Asif Hasan passed the order upon primary hearing on a writ with a ruling.

Regarding this, the High Court has suspended the activity of the Directorate of Primary Education’s memorandum dated 11 November (signed on 19 November).

The Directorate of Primary Educations published the schedule for the merit test through that memorandum. Challenging its validity, Md Faruk Hossain, principal of Keraniganj Public Laboratory School, along with two guardians, filed the writ on 10 December.