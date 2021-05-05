ISD hosts admission event for parents to explore its unique offerings

International School Dhaka (ISD) organised a virtual event to help the parents of the prospective students get an overview of its unique offerings that make ISD an ideal institution for the holistic growth of their children.
The event titled ‘Discover ISD’ programme showcases the most suitable academic as well as co-curricular facilities for nurturing such budding potentials of the children, said a press release.
The attendees were welcomed by ISD director Kurt Nordness, followed by a Virtual Campus Tour. The programme was facilitated by the ISD primary principal, Thomas van der Wielen, and a detailed Q&A session took place regarding the ISD admissions procedure, enrollment criteria, and relevant topics at the end.
The parents also discovered the exceptional International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum with the members of the ISD Educational Team.
The programme then featured the various aspects of the MAP Test and community life at ISD, while the parents also explored the ISD Centre of Excellence, offering a wide range of opportunities tailored for the intellectual and scholastic growth of ISD students. It was a fruitful and interactive session.
Stacy White, a parent who attended the event stated, “I had been fairly aware of the academic consistency of ISD students, which drove me to take a seat in the Discover ISD event and evaluate whether it is the right place for my child.”
“After attending the programme, I got to know the school better and I am convinced about the prospects and responsible management shown by the school authorities. The tour was very useful and also timely, considering the restrictions imposed by the pandemic,” Stacy White added.
ISD director Kurt Nordness said, “Choosing the right school for your child is one of the most important life decisions every parent makes. Discover ISD is an opportunity to gain key information about programming and standards at ISD.”
“We thank the families who have joined in our virtual events over the past two months. We are here to assist each family in making their decision and would love to partner with you to chart your child's course toward a successful future,” the director added.