ISD hosts admission event for parents to explore its unique offerings

International School Dhaka (ISD) organised a virtual event to help the parents of the prospective students get an overview of its unique offerings that make ISD an ideal institution for the holistic growth of their children.

The event titled ‘Discover ISD’ programme showcases the most suitable academic as well as co-curricular facilities for nurturing such budding potentials of the children, said a press release.

The attendees were welcomed by ISD director Kurt Nordness, followed by a Virtual Campus Tour. The programme was facilitated by the ISD primary principal, Thomas van der Wielen, and a detailed Q&A session took place regarding the ISD admissions procedure, enrollment criteria, and relevant topics at the end.