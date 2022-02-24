Education

ISD organises art exhibition for healthcare heroes

Prothom Alo English Desk
ISD organises art exhibition for healthcare heroes

International School Dhaka (ISD) recently introduced a traveling art exhibition, 'Heroes of Our Time,' this time taking place at Evercare Hospital Dhaka. The exhibition features a tribute to the healthcare community for their care and support in keeping everyone safe during the ongoing pandemic.

default-image

Doctors, nurses, and people working in the healthcare sector are particularly vulnerable to the novel coronavirus. Yet every day, frontline workers in hospitals, health centers, care facilities, etc., make sure the systems running to save lives and reduce the suffering of people. In recognition of their bravery and compassion, ISD is taking a moment to acknowledge the healthcare workers who continue to be at the forefront of the global crisis by arranging this moving art exhibit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bridget Mutasa, Visual Art Teacher, and Personal Project Coordinator at ISD said, “Covid-19 has drastically changed our lives over the course of more than two years. While some people had the opportunity to remain safe indoors, the healthcare community kept providing their services without a break. As a token of gratitude towards these front fighters for their endless support in keeping us safe, we have come together to pay a tribute through a traveling art exhibition. Our students have created a series of reflective and outward-looking artwork in the spirit of solidarity, courage, and kindness. We hope that this initiative will instill smiles and courage among everyone during this difficult time."

The art exhibition is being displayed at ten different locations inside Evercare Hospital Dhaka, with boards filled with thought-provoking art pieces. Students from grades three to ten, teachers, and staff from ISD have come together to create inspiring artwork that each depicts different narratives of empathy, humanity, and valor. ISD will be taking this exhibition in various places soon for a broader range of people to view the art.

Advertisement
Read more from Education
Post Comment
Advertisement