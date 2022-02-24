ISD organises art exhibition for healthcare heroes

Bridget Mutasa, Visual Art Teacher, and Personal Project Coordinator at ISD said, “Covid-19 has drastically changed our lives over the course of more than two years. While some people had the opportunity to remain safe indoors, the healthcare community kept providing their services without a break. As a token of gratitude towards these front fighters for their endless support in keeping us safe, we have come together to pay a tribute through a traveling art exhibition. Our students have created a series of reflective and outward-looking artwork in the spirit of solidarity, courage, and kindness. We hope that this initiative will instill smiles and courage among everyone during this difficult time."

The art exhibition is being displayed at ten different locations inside Evercare Hospital Dhaka, with boards filled with thought-provoking art pieces. Students from grades three to ten, teachers, and staff from ISD have come together to create inspiring artwork that each depicts different narratives of empathy, humanity, and valor. ISD will be taking this exhibition in various places soon for a broader range of people to view the art.