ISD to pay tribute to all languages of the world

The International School Dhaka (ISD) will arrange an online whole-school assembly on 23 February at 10:30 am to pay tribute to language diversity around the globe on the occasion of International Mother Language Day, to be celebrated on 21 February, said a press release.
The hour-long assembly will be held through Zoom and hosted by one of the ISD’s secondary students Annila Aman, a twelfth grader.
Since the ISD is a community of 29 different nationalities, it has arranged the assembly to pay homage on different languages of the world through performances prepared in various languages to commemorate the International Mother Language Day.
The assembly will begin with the instrumental of Ekusher Gaan to be performed by a ninth-grader, Ayman Wasi. Director of ISD, Kurt Nordness, will deliver an opening message addressing the community on the significance of the day while ISD faculty member Minnat Khan will discuss a brief history of International Mother Language Day.
The speech will be followed by performances by students in different languages, which include Bangla performance by primary students, recitation of Ekusher Kobita by Farisha Khan, English performance by eleventh grader Shaira Mostafa, Hindi song performance by fourth-grader Shivansh Choudhary, a French skit by the eleventh grader Norah Salam, a song performance by PYP Coordinator Lyn, Spanish performance by first-grader Maceo Jakosa and a Filipino (Tagalog) song performance by eleventh grader Erin Katigbak.
After that, there will be a photo session with the participants turning on cameras wearing black and white outfits.
The programme will end with the playing of a pre-recorded video compilation of “Happy International Mother Language Day” in different languages.