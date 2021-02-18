ISD to pay tribute to all languages of the world

The International School Dhaka (ISD) will arrange an online whole-school assembly on 23 February at 10:30 am to pay tribute to language diversity around the globe on the occasion of International Mother Language Day, to be celebrated on 21 February, said a press release.

The hour-long assembly will be held through Zoom and hosted by one of the ISD’s secondary students Annila Aman, a twelfth grader.

Since the ISD is a community of 29 different nationalities, it has arranged the assembly to pay homage on different languages of the world through performances prepared in various languages to commemorate the International Mother Language Day.