ISD's support to parents in hard times makes quality education more accessible

Prothom Alo English Desk
As the Covid-19 pandemic impose barriers to the country's economic growth, many families are struggling to meet their financial requirements. The cost of admission fees will create new finance-related difficulties, whether it is for parents with toddlers who will soon begin formal school or someone aiming to move their child to a traditionally top school. To assist in these times and allow students to enjoy excellent international education, the International School Dhaka (ISD) is offering admissions fee waiver for prospective students to assist parents during a global crisis.

Thomas Van der Wielen, the new director of ISD, says, "Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, numerous households are going through financial instability. Such extreme circumstances have put pressure on many parents who wish to enroll their children in excellent schools. To make education within reach for these students, we have decided to offer a temporary admissions fee waiver. We believe this initiative will help parents in these challenging times."

For the first time in over 20 years of school history, ISD is now offering a 100% admissions fee waiver of USD 8,000. The initiative has been curated specially to support parents and students looking for top-notch education amidst the pandemic.

If the government does not mandate otherwise, ISD is also ready to open its spectacular campus for its students who have been confined inside their homes for long, missing out on the essential socialising and sensory-motor skills.

The ongoing offer is applicable for new admission from Playgroup to Grade-12 and will continue till 15 August 2021. Only a limited number of seats are available, which will be filled on a first-come-first-served basis. Interested parents can avail of the opportunity by getting in touch with the ISD admissions office ([email protected]).

