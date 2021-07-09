ISD's support to parents in hard times makes quality education more accessible

As the Covid-19 pandemic impose barriers to the country's economic growth, many families are struggling to meet their financial requirements. The cost of admission fees will create new finance-related difficulties, whether it is for parents with toddlers who will soon begin formal school or someone aiming to move their child to a traditionally top school. To assist in these times and allow students to enjoy excellent international education, the International School Dhaka (ISD) is offering admissions fee waiver for prospective students to assist parents during a global crisis.

Thomas Van der Wielen, the new director of ISD, says, "Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, numerous households are going through financial instability. Such extreme circumstances have put pressure on many parents who wish to enroll their children in excellent schools. To make education within reach for these students, we have decided to offer a temporary admissions fee waiver. We believe this initiative will help parents in these challenging times."