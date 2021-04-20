IU running without Pro-VC, treasurer

The administrative, financial and academic activities of Islamic University in Kushtia are being hampered badly as the two posts of pro-vice-chancellor and treasurer have been vacant for 14 months and 8 months respectively.

University sources said the tenure of former treasurer professor M Selim Toha came to an end on 20 August last while the tenure of pro-vice-chancellor professor M Shahinoor Rahman expired on 23 February this year.

Since then, the two important posts of the university remain vacant.

According to IU Engineering Office, the university is currently working on an upward expansion of ten-storey male and female residential halls. Ten contractors are working simultaneously to implement the works.