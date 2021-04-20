IU running without Pro-VC, treasurer

The administrative, financial and academic activities of Islamic University in Kushtia are being hampered badly as the two posts of pro-vice-chancellor and treasurer have been vacant for 14 months and 8 months respectively.
University sources said the tenure of former treasurer professor M Selim Toha came to an end on 20 August last while the tenure of pro-vice-chancellor professor M Shahinoor Rahman expired on 23 February this year.
Since then, the two important posts of the university remain vacant.
According to IU Engineering Office, the university is currently working on an upward expansion of ten-storey male and female residential halls. Ten contractors are working simultaneously to implement the works.
Treasurer of the university is the head of the vigilant team and also the head of the tender evaluation committee of the university.
Due to the absence of treasurer, IU vice-chancellor professor Shaikh Abdus Salam is working as the head of these team-committees. Various functions of finance and account sections are also in standstill situation.
The vacancies in the posts of Pro-VC and treasurer have created a vacuum in the administration and hampered the flow of the university’s regular financial and administrative activities as well, Islamic University Teachers Association president Kazi Akhtar Hossain said.
He also called upon the ministry concerned to take appropriate steps to appoint pro-VC and treasurer immediately.