IUB organises summer 2022 orientation for freshers

Prof Md Abu Taher said, "Today’s world is very competitive and fast changing. Moreover, this is the century of information, knowledge and technology. So, for survival as well as stability, you should be aware of the rapid changes in different sectors. You should update your knowledge and skills through lifelong learning and research and also initiate action plans and strategies at the workplace to face challenges."
Urging the fresher not to indulge in drugs, Anisul Hoque said, "If someone invites you to take drugs, they are not your friends. Remember, taking drugs is not being modern. Taking drugs is not a part of smartness."
IUB pro-vice chancellor professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, registrar and the deans of five schools also spoke at the program.