SSC pass rate falls, fewer students get GPA-5

This year, the average pass rate across the nine general education boards was 64.05 per cent, down from 68.04 per cent last year. In other words, the pass rate declined by 3.99 percentage points.

In 2026, 106,009 students achieved GPA-5, compared with 125,018 last year.

Across all 11 education boards—the nine general education boards, the Madrasah Education Board and the Technical Education Board—the average pass rate was 62.25 per cent. A total of 116,676 students achieved GPA-5.