National University reduces various exam fees
National University has taken a preliminary decision to reduce fees for various examinations, considering the difficulties faced by students.
Md Mostafizur Rahman, Director (in-charge) of the Public Relations Department, confirmed the matter in a press release on Thursday.
He said that an announcement on this will be made by 15 November after holding a meeting with principals of various colleges and the university policymakers.
The press release further stated that yesterday, Wednesday (29 October), the Vice-Chancellor of the National University, along with students, held an urgent meeting with the Registrar, Controller of Examinations, Proctor, and other departmental heads, during which the decision was made.
Since many students have already registered online for the current exams, the new decision will take effect from the Honours Part-4, Pass Course Part-2, and upcoming other examinations.