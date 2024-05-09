TOEFL iBT test score now valid for all Australian visa purposes
ETS, a global education and talent solutions organization, announced that effective 5 May 2024, the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) iBT will be recognized as valid for all Australian visa purposes. This significant development provides opportunities for individuals seeking to study, work, or migrate to Australia, enabling them to demonstrate their English proficiency through the TOEFL iBT test.
TOEFL iBT, is the most widely accepted test of academic English proficiency and continues to be accepted by 100% of Australian universities and over 12,500 institutions worldwide across 160 countries.
This affirmation for TOEFL iBT follows a standard review process by the Australian Department of Home Affairs (DHA), following changes made to TOEFL iBT last year. Having successfully passed this comprehensive review, the enhanced TOEFL iBT is set to continue its role as a trusted measure of English proficiency for diverse visa applicants. Applicants who have taken the TOEFL iBT test from 5 May 2024, onward, can submit their scores as part of their Australian visa application.
The TOEFL test is now shorter, faster and more efficient for test takers. Test-takers receive instant unofficial scores for Listening and Reading sections, helping them plan their next steps promptly. Additionally, TOEFL allows unlimited score reporting at no additional expense, expanding opportunities without added financial strain
Speaking on this development, Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India & South Asia, said, “At ETS, our mission is to facilitate global higher education and enhance mobility through our world-class assessments. Australia is emerging as a promising destination, with nearly 5,000 students from Bangladesh moving to Australia in 2023 with an impressive 88% visa approval rate. The interest in Australian education is rapidly growing, and these numbers are expected to grow, showcasing the increasing popularity of Australia as a study destination. With 9 Australian universities amongst the top 100 global universities as per the latest QS World University Rankings, Australia offers world-class higher education and post-study work opportunities.
He further added, "With the recognition of the TOEFL iBT test, ETS remains committed to supporting learners seeking educational and career opportunities in Australia. Through TOEFL iBT, the world’s most widely accepted English proficiency test, ETS aims to provide seamless pathways for individuals from Bangladesh looking to pursue studies or employment in Australia.
Mohammad Kamrul Hasan Palash, CEO, WISDOM EDUCATION said, “We have witnessed a surge in interest among Bangladeshi students for Australian education. Australia has become an attractive destination for higher education. We believe that Australia's recognition of the TOEFL iBT test will further facilitate the aspirations of Bangladeshi students, offering them seamless pathways to pursue their academic and career goals abroad". He added, “Bangladeshi students, forming one of the rapidly growing international communities in Australia, can now leverage this development. It enables them to demonstrate their English proficiency effectively through TOEFL iBT, the most widely recognized English language test worldwide.
Gazi Tareq Ibna Mohammad, General Secretary, Foreign Admission & Career Development Consultants Association of Bangladesh (FACD-CAB) said, “The recognition of the TOEFL iBT test for Australian visa applications is a significant advancement, particularly for Bangladeshi students aiming to study and work in Australia. The rising preference for Australian education among Bangladeshi students is unmistakable, with projections indicating an expected surge to over 8,000 students this year. The acknowledgment of the TOEFL iBT test for Australian visa applications will significantly streamline the process for Bangladeshi students, granting them seamless access to esteemed educational institutions and post-study career prospects.”
He added, “The global recognition and credibility of TOEFL iBT underscore its value as a reliable indicator of English proficiency for students and professionals globally.”
Ahsan Habib Talha, Managing Director, Impact Global Consultant (IGC) said, Australia's recognition of TOEFL iBT is a game-changer for Bangladeshi talent. This endorsement opens doors for students and professionals, allowing them to pursue success in Australia and beyond.
The TOEFL test is now shorter, faster and more efficient for test takers. Test-takers receive instant unofficial scores for Listening and Reading sections, helping them plan their next steps promptly. Additionally, TOEFL allows unlimited score reporting at no additional expense, expanding opportunities without added financial strain.