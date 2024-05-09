TOEFL iBT test score now valid for all Australian visa purposes

ETS, a global education and talent solutions organization, announced that effective 5 May 2024, the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) iBT will be recognized as valid for all Australian visa purposes. This significant development provides opportunities for individuals seeking to study, work, or migrate to Australia, enabling them to demonstrate their English proficiency through the TOEFL iBT test.

TOEFL iBT, is the most widely accepted test of academic English proficiency and continues to be accepted by 100% of Australian universities and over 12,500 institutions worldwide across 160 countries.

This affirmation for TOEFL iBT follows a standard review process by the Australian Department of Home Affairs (DHA), following changes made to TOEFL iBT last year. Having successfully passed this comprehensive review, the enhanced TOEFL iBT is set to continue its role as a trusted measure of English proficiency for diverse visa applicants. Applicants who have taken the TOEFL iBT test from 5 May 2024, onward, can submit their scores as part of their Australian visa application.