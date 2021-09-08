Jagannath University to hold physical exams from 7 Oct

If any students fail to take the Covid jabs before sitting for the exams, necessary steps will be taken to get them the jabs, the dean added.
All students will be allowed to enter the exam hall following health guidelines.
Education minister Dipu Moni has already said that the country's educational institutions will be ready to host students by 9 September, before finally reopening three days later -- bringing to an end what Unicef has called the world's second-longest schools closure due to Covid-19.
"Ministry officials will complete field inspections within 9 September to observe whether the institutions are fully prepared to open their doors for students," she said, after an inter-ministerial meeting at the cabinet division on 5 September.
The decision to reopen all the primary, secondary and higher secondary-level educational institutions on 12 September was finalised at the meeting.