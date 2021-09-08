Jagannath University to hold physical exams from 7 Oct

Jagannath University authorities have decided to hold physical examinations for the first and second semesters from 7 October.

While the first semester exams will begin from 7 October, the second semester exams will start after 2-3 weeks, said dean of the business studies faculty, Professor AKM Maniruzzaman.

The university authorities have also taken preparations to hold the examinations online in case the Covid situation worsens further in Bangladesh.

"We have taken preparations to conduct the exams online from 10 October if the Covid situation worsens further. We do not want any delay. But now we are focused on taking physical exams," he said.