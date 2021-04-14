Jagannath University ushers in Pahela Baishakh with new hope

Jagannath University has ushered in the Bangla New Year, with hope for an end to the difficult times and for a beautiful Bangladesh. The university teachers and students expressed such hopes while celebrating the new year today, Wednesday.

Like last year, during the prevalence of coronavirus, this year too Jagannath University celebrated Pahela Baishakh virtually. Teachers and students of the university’s department of music participated in the event.

Acting vice chancellor of the university, Kamaluddin Ahmed, began the event, speaking as chief guest on the occasion. He said Jagannath University’s Nobo Borsho celebrations added a new dimension to Old Dhaka’s culture. Every year the university brought out Pahela Baishakh parades with various themes and celebrated the New Year. This had become a part and parcel of Old Dhaka’s tradition and heritage.