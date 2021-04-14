Jagannath University ushers in Pahela Baishakh with new hope

Jagannath University has ushered in the Bangla New Year, with hope for an end to the difficult times and for a beautiful Bangladesh. The university teachers and students expressed such hopes while celebrating the new year today, Wednesday.
Like last year, during the prevalence of coronavirus, this year too Jagannath University celebrated Pahela Baishakh virtually. Teachers and students of the university’s department of music participated in the event.
Acting vice chancellor of the university, Kamaluddin Ahmed, began the event, speaking as chief guest on the occasion. He said Jagannath University’s Nobo Borsho celebrations added a new dimension to Old Dhaka’s culture. Every year the university brought out Pahela Baishakh parades with various themes and celebrated the New Year. This had become a part and parcel of Old Dhaka’s tradition and heritage.
He said, Jagannath University celebrated this beloved Bangla festival in a beautiful manner. He thanked all teachers and students for organising the event.
He expressed hope that the dark crisis would soon clear away and give way to light. He said they would come forward to build a non-communal Bangladesh. The various cultural organisations of Jagannath University would play a role in this journey ahead.
The event was moderated by the president of the university’s teachers’ association, Nure Alam. The association’s general secretary Shamima Begum also spoke on the occasion. The event was joined by the deans of the various faculties, the chairmen of the departments, teachers, students, officers and employees.
Separate programmes for the New Year were also held by the university’s Prothom Alo Bondhushava unit and other social, cultural and volunteer organisations.