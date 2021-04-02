Jahangirnagar University announces 14-day lockdown

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University (JU) have decided to impose a 14-day lockdown on the campus from 5 to 18 April as novel coronavirus pandemic continues to increase in the country, reports BSS.
The decision was taken at an emergency syndicate meeting of the university on Thursday with JU vice chancellor professor Farzana Islam in the chair.
JU acting registrar, also the syndicate secretary, Rahima Kaneez confirmed the matter to news agency BSS today (Friday).
“All of the activities of the university will be performed through virtually from next Monday. The transportation for teachers and officials will also be closed during this period,” she said.
Access to the campus will be limited. But, the emergency services of the university will remain open during the lockdown, she added.