Jahangirnagar University announces 14-day lockdown

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University (JU) have decided to impose a 14-day lockdown on the campus from 5 to 18 April as novel coronavirus pandemic continues to increase in the country, reports BSS.

The decision was taken at an emergency syndicate meeting of the university on Thursday with JU vice chancellor professor Farzana Islam in the chair.

JU acting registrar, also the syndicate secretary, Rahima Kaneez confirmed the matter to news agency BSS today (Friday).