Japan to provide $5m to promote Bangladesh primary education

Bangladesh and Japan on Monday signed an exchange of notes and grant agreement on the “Japanese Grant Aid for the Fourth Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP4),” reports UNB.

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, Secretar to the finance ministry’s Economic Relations Division Fatima Yasmin and chief representative of JICA Bangladesh office Hayakawa Yuho signed the documents for over JPY 500 million or $5 million.