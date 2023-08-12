ISD’s game-changing strategy brings global names to Bangladesh

International School Dhaka (ISD) has launched an ambitious new strategy which will bring big names in education and sport to Bangladesh and investment in world-class campus facilities, stated a press release.
Central to the ISD 2.0 strategy - unveiled to the school’s current parents on 12 August - is a series of partnerships. Renowned US college Carnegie Mellon University will bring its world-leading research-backed robotics programme to ISD, where Grade 1-10 students will work with experts to learn about programming, coding, and computational thinking, using Lego and VEX kits. Students will receive Carnegie Mellon certification upon completion.
Sports will also get a boost through global names in football and cricket. ISD, which prides itself on its holistic approach to education and delivers a dynamic co-curricular program, announced partnerships with Barca Academy, the official academy of FC Barcelona, and CricKingdom, a cricket academy fronted by India cricket captain, Rohit Sharma. These partnerships are a first for Bangladesh schools.
Barca Academy, under the legendary team FC Barcelona, brings the Barca training methodology to boys and girls from 6 to 18 years-old in a unique model for schools. Meanwhile, CricKingdom brings best-in-class cricket coaching to young people and aims to nurture future talent at grassroots level.
ISD is also proud to welcome our recently joined AUSTSWIM licensed teacher, Australia’s national organisation, for teaching of water safety and swimming through their industry-leading courses.
The new strategy has seen investment in campus facilities, including a new play zone for early years students, basketball and tennis courts, together with a renovated indoor gymnasium, wash area, and cafeteria.
Following a presentation of ISD 2.0 by ISD Director, Steve Calland-Scoble, guests at the launch event heard from Mr Parag, VP of Global Expansion of CricKingdom Global Pte Ltd.
Steve Calland-Scoble said, “ISD 2.0 marks a step-change in our evolution as we bring truly unique and ambitious opportunities for our students to learn beyond the classroom with global leaders in their field. We are proud and privileged to pioneer these exciting new programs in Bangladesh and for our students to be able to develop their passions and potential, with the world-class facilities on our campus to make this happen.”
ISD has also collaborated with Univariety, a leading alumni management company, to develop its alumni program and promote interaction amongst current students, parents, and alumni.
Mashfiqur Rahman a former ISD student and father of a current student, said: “This is a defining moment in ISD’s story. I’m delighted that my child will have access to incredible opportunities to not only fulfill their academic potential but develop interests outside of the classroom and the skills and learning these programs will bring. As an ISD alumna, I’m very proud of what the school is doing to set the benchmark for world-class education in Bangladesh.”