ISD’s game-changing strategy brings global names to Bangladesh

International School Dhaka (ISD) has launched an ambitious new strategy which will bring big names in education and sport to Bangladesh and investment in world-class campus facilities, stated a press release.

Central to the ISD 2.0 strategy - unveiled to the school’s current parents on 12 August - is a series of partnerships. Renowned US college Carnegie Mellon University will bring its world-leading research-backed robotics programme to ISD, where Grade 1-10 students will work with experts to learn about programming, coding, and computational thinking, using Lego and VEX kits. Students will receive Carnegie Mellon certification upon completion.

Sports will also get a boost through global names in football and cricket. ISD, which prides itself on its holistic approach to education and delivers a dynamic co-curricular program, announced partnerships with Barca Academy, the official academy of FC Barcelona, and CricKingdom, a cricket academy fronted by India cricket captain, Rohit Sharma. These partnerships are a first for Bangladesh schools.