Shrewsbury School UK starts journey in South Asia
Shrewsbury School, a prestigious and historic institution from the United Kingdom, has started its journey in South Asia, said a press release.
Spread across an expansive 150-acre campus, this 473-year-old school has opened a branch in Bhopal, Central India for the first time to ensure world-class education.
The school has already garnered a keen interest from families in Bangladesh seeking international schools with world-class, state-of-the-art facilities. Shrewsbury International School India is set to welcome its inaugural cohort of students on 18 August.
Designed for grades 6 to 12, the school will follow the Cambridge Curriculum, which will prepare pupils for the Cambridge International IGCSE Examinations in grades 9 and 10. Successful completion of these examinations will allow them to pursue A-Level programmes in grades 11 and 12.
Set amidst a thoughtfully designed green campus, the school features state-of-the-art facilities including specialised laboratories, dedicated language-learning centres and cutting-edge digital education resources. The campus also houses expansive studios for the performing and visual arts.
A transformative initiative in school-based sports education, the institute introduces on-campus training facilities for indoor rowing, fencing and scuba diving - alongside 20 indoor and outdoor sports options. The school has also collaborated with Trinity College London to offer internationally recognised diplomas in Music, Speech and Drama.
Beyond South Asia, Shrewsbury International School has branches in Hong Kong, Cambodia, and Thailand. However, the Bhopal campus is the first full-scale residential campus established outside the United Kingdom.
Shrewsbury School UK joined hands with India’s prominent education trust, Jagran Social Welfare Society to inaugurate Shrewsbury International School India in Bhopal, Central India on August 8th.
The inauguration ceremony drew a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, including Mrs. Carla Howarth, Chair of the Advisory Board of Governors at Shrewsbury International School India and Chair of the International Development Committee at Shrewsbury School UK.
Carla Howarth remarked, “The inauguration of our first fully residential campus outside the UK is a milestone moment for the global Shrewsbury family.”
Other distinguished guests included Tim Haynes, former Chairperson of Shrewsbury School UK and member of the Advisory Board of Governors of Shrewsbury School India; Hari Mohan Gupta, Chairman of Jagran Welfare Society; and Abhishek Mohan Gupta, President of the Board of Management of Shrewsbury School India.