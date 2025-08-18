Shrewsbury School UK starts journey in South Asia

Shrewsbury School, a prestigious and historic institution from the United Kingdom, has started its journey in South Asia, said a press release.

Spread across an expansive 150-acre campus, this 473-year-old school has opened a branch in Bhopal, Central India for the first time to ensure world-class education.

The school has already garnered a keen interest from families in Bangladesh seeking international schools with world-class, state-of-the-art facilities. Shrewsbury International School India is set to welcome its inaugural cohort of students on 18 August.