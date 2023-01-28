12 NSU faculties awarded for research excellence

The awardees received gold, silver, or bronze medals according to merit, a certificate of recognition, and a monetary award. The NSU Board of Trustees approved the awards for the twelve faculty from the Schools of Business Administration and Economics, Engineering and Physical Sciences, Health and Life Sciences, and Humanities and Social Sciences.
At the awards ceremony, the speakers called upon the government to grant permission to selected private universities, including NSU, to offer PhD degrees.
Professor Dr. Norman K. Swazo, Director of the Office of Research-NSU, oversees research administration at the university, enhancing NSU’s reputation as a leading regional research institution.