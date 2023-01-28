12 NSU faculties awarded for research excellence

North South University (NSU) on Thursday awarded 12 faculty members for their research excellence during 2021 and 2022, said a press release.

The awards were given through a ceremony held at NSU auditorium in the afternoon, chaired by NSU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Atiqul Islam. Organised by NSU’s Office of Research, the event was also addressed by Chief Guest Professor Dr. Biswajit Chanda, a Member of the University Grants Commission and Professor of Law of the Department of Law and Land Administration, Rajshahi University.