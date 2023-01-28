Education

12 NSU faculties awarded for research excellence

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

North South University (NSU) on Thursday awarded 12 faculty members for their research excellence during 2021 and 2022, said a press release.

The awards were given through a ceremony held at NSU auditorium in the afternoon, chaired by NSU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Atiqul Islam.  Organised by NSU’s Office of Research, the event was also addressed by Chief Guest Professor Dr. Biswajit Chanda, a Member of the University Grants Commission and Professor of Law of the Department of Law and Land Administration, Rajshahi University.

The awardees received gold, silver, or bronze medals according to merit, a certificate of recognition, and a monetary award.  The NSU Board of Trustees approved the awards for the twelve faculty from the Schools of Business Administration and Economics, Engineering and Physical Sciences, Health and Life Sciences, and Humanities and Social Sciences.

At the awards ceremony, the speakers called upon the government to grant permission to selected private universities, including NSU, to offer PhD degrees.

Professor Dr. Norman K. Swazo, Director of the Office of Research-NSU, oversees research administration at the university, enhancing NSU’s reputation as a leading regional research institution.

