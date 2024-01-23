Eggs, milk, bread proposed instead of khichuri for school midday meals

The Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) proposed to provide eggs, milk and bread instated of khichuri (cooked meal of rice and lentils) as the midday meal to 3.5 million students under a school feeding programme. The DPE planned to launch a pilot project to provide this variety of food items at 19,000 government primary schools in 150 upazilas of the country.

Previously, the DPE took up a project to provide khichuri to students, but they backtracked in the wake of criticism.

The cost of the proposed Government School Feeding Programme (phase-I) project was estimated at Tk 47.59 billion, of which, the government will finance Tk 46.95 billion from the state exchequer and the World Food Programme (WFP) will provide Tk 650 million in grants. The project deadline of phase I was proposed for three years, which will be extended later.