The wonders of play

BRAC IED has developed, through trial and testing, a play-based, child-led curriculum for children in their early years. We implement this curriculum in the BRAC Play Lab - a low-cost model - that is spread across low-resource settings in urban Dhaka, and some parts of rural Bangladesh. Some aspects of this model have also been added to primary schools. A salient feature of our work in the BRAC Play Labs is that we collaborate with communities to explore community wisdom and identify play practices, which we add to our play spaces and curriculum. We do not focus on the children alone; we bring families and communities together to take part in their children's play, making them a part of our work. Local play materials made with recyclable items are used to actively engage children in their early years, thereby contextualizing our model with the surrounding culture. The structure of these play spaces is also designed with the help and guidance of local communities, who also come together to select the facilitator of the BRAC Play Labs from amongst themselves. We believe in taking grounded approaches and making the community a part of our work. In our Material Development Workshops, mothers, fathers, grandparents, and older siblings come together to make toys and decoration materials for the BRAC Play Labs. Each workshop turns out to be a joyous festival, not just for the children but for their families and communities as well!

Throughout our journey, we have collaborated with the LEGO Foundation, and this year, to celebrate their 90th anniversary and BRAC’s 50th, we have launched a series of celebratory events that centre around play! As part of the aptly titled ‘Build a World of Play’ celebrations, we have held 100 Material Development Workshops throughout the country, in urban and rural regions as well as the humanitarian camps of Cox’s Bazar.

All children have a right to play, and to uphold this playful spirit, we have taken a pledge to ensure each of us makes an effort to make more moments out of each week playful. Will you, too, take the Play Pledge with us by putting more play into your day?

* Syeda Sazia Zaman is Programme Head at BRAC Institute of Educational Development (BRAC IED)