JU reschedules 'A' unit admission test

Jahangirnagar University (JU) has revised the dates for the entry test of the 'A' unit for the 2021-22 academic session, reports UNB.
According to the revised schedule, the 'A' unit test scheduled for 7 November will be held on 20 November, while the 8 November exam will be held on 21 November, the university said in a statement, signed by acting director Mohammad Mohiuddin.
The decision was taken at a emergency meeting of JU authorities on Friday night, with vice-chancellor Farzana Islam in the chair.
However, the schedule of other unit of exams of the university remain unchanged.