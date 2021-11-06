JU reschedules 'A' unit admission test

Jahangirnagar University (JU) has revised the dates for the entry test of the 'A' unit for the 2021-22 academic session, reports UNB.

According to the revised schedule, the 'A' unit test scheduled for 7 November will be held on 20 November, while the 8 November exam will be held on 21 November, the university said in a statement, signed by acting director Mohammad Mohiuddin.