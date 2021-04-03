JUJA celebrates 49th founding anniversary

Meanwhile, the newly elected executive committee of Jahangirnagar University Journalists’ Association (JUJA) took charge today for the 2021 session.

Newly elected JUJA president Md Mahbub Alam, vice-president Tarek Aziz, secretary Abir Abdullah, joint secretary Md Belal Hossain, treasurer Roudro Azad, office secretary Osman Gani Rashel and its members Mahbuba Akbar, Shahadat Hossain and Arifuzzaman Uzzal took the charge of the JUJA executive body for next one year.

Besides, JUJA accorded a farewell reception for its immediate past president Md Asaduzzaman and the outgoing campus reporters, who have already completed their post-graduation.

Mentionable, JUJA was founded in 1972 and is known as the country’s first university-based journalists’ association.