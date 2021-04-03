JUJA celebrates 49th founding anniversary

Jahangirnagar University Journalists’ Association (JUJA) celebrated its 49th founding anniversary on the university campus Saturday.
JU vice-chancellor (VC) professor Farzana Islam virtually inaugurated the daylong programme around 11.00 am.
JU pro-VC (Administration) professor Md Amir Hussain, JUJA adviser professor Sohel Ahmed, professor Bashir Ahmed, professor Abdullah Hel Kafi, director of JU Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) professor Md Alamgir Kabir, professor Motaher Hossain, professor Md Khabir Uddin, professor Shamsul Alam Selim, professor Md Shahedur Rashid, professor Khalid Kuddus, professor Ali Azam Talukder, professor Jebunnessa, JU acting proctor ASM Firoj Ul Hassan and associate professor Mohammad Tarikul Islam, among others, addressed event.
Teachers of different departments, officials, leaders and activists of different political, cultural and social organisations were also present at the function.
Conducted by Kazi Jakir Hossain, JUJA president of 1999 session, a virtual reminiscing event with former members of the organisation was held at around 3.00pm.
Meanwhile, the newly elected executive committee of Jahangirnagar University Journalists’ Association (JUJA) took charge today for the 2021 session.
Newly elected JUJA president Md Mahbub Alam, vice-president Tarek Aziz, secretary Abir Abdullah, joint secretary Md Belal Hossain, treasurer Roudro Azad, office secretary Osman Gani Rashel and its members Mahbuba Akbar, Shahadat Hossain and Arifuzzaman Uzzal took the charge of the JUJA executive body for next one year.
Besides, JUJA accorded a farewell reception for its immediate past president Md Asaduzzaman and the outgoing campus reporters, who have already completed their post-graduation.
Mentionable, JUJA was founded in 1972 and is known as the country’s first university-based journalists’ association.